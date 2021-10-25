Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party to return with reduced capacity
Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party will return this year after Covid forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.
The event, which also will feature the return of the Edinburgh Castle fireworks display, has a reduced capacity of 30,000.
Artists, who have yet to be announced, will perform on the Ross Bandstand to a crowd of 3,500, with the show streamed to the Princes Street audience.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on Tuesday.
Organisers Underbelly said that 7,500 tickets for this year's event will be available at a discounted price for those with an EH postcode.
A four-day programme of events also includes a torchlight procession and concerts at Greyfriars Kirk, including shows by Eddi Reader and Dougie Maclean.
The last time the event was held in-person, in 2019, the street party was attended by 75,000 people.
Last year's programme of events was held online due to the pandemic.
City of Edinburgh Council depute leader Cammy Day said: "Edinburgh is the home of Hogmanay and it is fantastic that this year, as we mark its 29th year, we see the return of in-person events and that celebrations will return to the streets of the capital."