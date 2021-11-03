COP26: 'I'm on cloud nine after shaking the hand of US president'
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
- Published
US President Joe Biden has returned home to America after attending the UN climate conference COP26 in Glasgow.
During his one night stay in Scotland he met dozens of people - one of whom was Rachel King.
She works at the Dalmahoy Hotel in Kirknewton where the president was staying with his entourage.
The 30-year-old says she is still on "cloud nine" from meeting the world leader in the canteen area of the venue.
"I'll remember this for the rest of my life," she said.
Rachel's encounter happened on Monday evening as the 46th American president headed to his room after arriving at the West Lothian hotel and country club.
She said she walked up to Mr Biden, who immediately offered his hand, and said: "It's so nice to meet you."
Rachel replied: "I'm very honoured to meet you Mr President."
Only last week she was planning corporate events in her role as senior sales manager.
Rachel told BBC Scotland she texted her dad in capital letters after the meeting writing: "I just shook the hand of the president of the United States of America."
On meeting Mr Biden, she said: "He had a very warm and firm handshake and there was a real presence about him.
"He's tall, kind, very smiley and polite.
"He seemed genuinely kind."
Although it had all been "a bit of a blur" she said it was the highlight of the last three months of planning his visit.
She said: "I was giddy, excited and in disbelief at him being there. He had his protection team there and had had a long day at COP26 but he still had time to shake my hand, he was very gentlemanly.
"I've been on cloud nine since."
While Mr Biden was at the hotel so too were his advisers, drivers, press staff and protection team. There were also snipers on the five star hotel's roof, in nearby bushes and in the grounds.
Jordan King, who is operations manager of the Ratho Park pub opposite the Dalmahoy Hotel entrance, told BBC Scotland how he saw weeks of secret service activity in the run up to the presidential visit.
He said: "I'm American from Los Angeles and now live here with my wife running this family pub and what are the chances the boss comes to stay over the road for a night.
"There were 40 police officers in a line here and many riot vans."
Mr King added: "When his [Mr Biden] motorcade arrived it was very daunting, very serious. Heavily armoured cars, mobile command centres with radar dishes and they blast in very quickly, they don't pause for anything.
"His stay here has been exciting and brought a wee buzz. Regardless of your politics he's in charge of the free world and so the effort involved to have him stay here has been immense."
Speeches and Royal dinner
Mr Biden flew to Scotland on Monday morning and undertook a full day of engagements. He was greeted at the COP26 venue by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and went on to make a short address to fellow world leaders.
The day ended with a Royal reception at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.
He dined with Prince Charles and Camilla, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, plus Prince William and wife Catherine.
Mr Biden was back at the conference on Tuesday before heading home on Air Force One from Edinburgh Airport at 22;00.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.