Edinburgh school reports parents to police over illegal parking
An Edinburgh school has reported parents to the police over illegal parking when they drop off their children in the morning.
The headteacher at Holy Cross Primary wrote to parents saying photographs had been forwarded to the police.
He said the situation had become so bad that two parents had even been "verbally abusive" when questioned by school staff about their parking.
Police Scotland said they would liaise with the council over the matter.
Headteacher James McDevitt wrote: "Last week we received a number of concerns regarding illegal and/or inconsiderate parking outside the main entrance to the school.
"This included parking on the zig zag lines directly outside the main entrance. Two parents were verbally abusive when their illegal parking was questioned.
"Then, this morning, we received a separate complaint from a local resident which included photographs of cars flouting the parking restrictions on Craighall Terrace.
"This complaint and these photographs have already been forwarded to Police Scotland."
Mr McDevitt has urged parents and guardians to report future concerns directly to the police. He said he would do the same.
Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener, said she had requested additional enforcement from parking attendants and the police outside the school on Craighall Terrace.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the incidents."