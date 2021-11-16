Police probe death of man found on Livingston railway path
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found seriously hurt on a railway path in West Lothian.
Officers were called to the scene at Deans in Livingston, near Livingston North station, at about 03:00.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries are ongoing, however the death is being treated as unexplained.
Det Ch Insp Cameron Miller has urged anyone who was in the area to contact Police Scotland.
