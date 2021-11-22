Newburgh's 'wonky' Christmas lights return with a Covid twist
By Debbie Jackson
BBC Scotland
A tiny Scottish town which found fame last year for its "wonky" Christmas lights has added two new masterpieces.
Newburgh in Fife shuns traditional images of bells and snowflakes in favour of decorations designed by local schoolchildren.
Their joyful collection boasts a two-legged "reinduck", a grumpy penguin and a dancing Christmas tree.
Now two new illuminations have been added - a festive dinosaur and a pandemic-inspired rainbow.
Images of the unique spectacle went viral last year when the pandemic threatened to leave the town's high street in darkness over Christmas.
The community pulled together and the display did go ahead, but for the first time since 2002 there was no new light to add to the array.
This year, boosted by their new-found fame, organisers decided to select two winners from entries from Newburgh Primary School pupils.
"We wanted to go for it this year," said Newburgh Action Group member Shona Gray. "We have a winner for 2021 and we wanted to mark 2020 and the historic year it was in some way."
The result was a winning design by primary seven pupil Lois Murray.
"I drew the rainbow part because of Covid and it was a symbol of hope at the time," Lois told BBC Scotland.
"I thought it would be nice for the children to remember that strange Christmas in a positive way."
Lois couldn't remember what she drew for the light competition and was shocked when she found out just last week that she was a winner.
"I was shocked because I was standing up in front of the class, thinking 'oh my gosh'. I couldn't remember if it was my design or not it was so long ago.
"My best friend nearly started crying."
The winner for 2021 was primary two artist Arlo Nicol.
His big green dinosaur wrapped in fairy lights embodied the festive feeling creeping across the town.
The pair were given the exciting news at school last week and will now see their lights line the street for years to come.
Susan Ewing, Newburgh Primary's headteacher, said: "It's a great community project and the children all get very excited designing their entries and finding out who the winners are.
"It's a lovely tradition we have in the village, and it certainly makes our village feel extra festive. We're all looking forward to seeing the new designs!"
The light competition means a lot to the town. Previous winners grow up looking for their light every year when they are strung up in November.
Lois's mum Angela said she had quietly hoped for years her daughter might win.
She said: "When you put the competition drawing in every year you think it would be nice.
"We are military family so I have lived away for a while and it's lovely to come back and see the new ones. It's part of the community spirit. And the design is lovely. It reminds me of all the lovely arts and crafts we did at home during lockdown.
"We made salt dough decorations and Lois still has a rainbow one in her window."
After word on the Newburgh children's decorations spread far and wide, the action group has had other communities desperate to start their own traditions.
Shona helped Westminster City Council create a lights display in central London, designed by children from Soho Parish Primary School.
The children's 21 creations were unveiled earlier in November and include penguins, reindeer, stars and a Christmas pineapple.
Look out for the new Soho Christmas lights, designed by our creative pupils and supported by our whole community https://t.co/qaiiN9JrWx @stormlondonltd @antonio46854400 pic.twitter.com/XJtkuSZcTf— Soho Parish Primary (@SohoParishScoop) November 8, 2021
Shona said: "It was lovely to see another community start their own tradition. I wasn't able to travel to their big switch on but the designs are beautiful."