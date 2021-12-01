Linlithgow pub changes name over 'racist connotations'
A Linlithgow pub has announced plans to change its name from The Black Bitch to The Black Hound.
Its owners, the Greene King chain, said the existing name has "racist and offensive connotations".
Some locals have started a petition to keep the name saying it is an important part of local folklore in the West Lothian town.
It comes from a legend about a black greyhound who swam to an island on a loch with food for her stranded owner.
But Greene King told BBC Scotland's Drivetime that language had changed, so it was appropriate to change the pub's name.
Operations manager for Scotland, Paul Wishart, said: "To put it into context, you wouldn't call a new business today The Black Bitch.
He said the company had researched the name, and people "felt the name carried racist and offensive connotations".
He said this was true of groups who both knew and did not know the pub's history.
He said the business wanted to be "anti-racist, inclusive and promote diversity", so he felt strongly that the name change was necessary.
Mr Wishart added: "We know that name was not originally racist or offensive. But its meaning over time has changed.
"The grouping of those two words together can be deemed, in today's language, as racist and offensive."
He said the legend of the black greyhound would still be referenced in its new name.
According to the local myth, the female dog's owner was chained to an oak tree on an island in Linlithgow Loch to starve to death as a punishment for a crime.
The dog would swim over at night with food and water to keep him alive.
The locals - proud of the dog's loyalty and bravery - adopted a symbol of a greyhound in front of an oak tree as the town's coat of arms.
Mr Wishart added: "We are aware of pub's history. We're aware of where the name originates.
"The proposal to change the name to The Black Hound will still reflect that history."
He added that the coat of arms and the image on the pub's sign would be retained. However, changing the pub's sign would have to go through the planning process, Mr Wishart said.
'No racist connotations'
Alan Snedden, who signed a petition to keep the original name, said there was "absolutely no racist connotation at all in the term".
He said people "from and born in Linlithgow are actually called black bitches and it's seen as a very high term of honour within the town".
He could understand to an extent how it could appear to be a racist term, he said, however: "The brewery are trying to be politically correct but not taking into account the history that's steeped within Linlithgow regarding the black bitch."
He urged Greene King not to change the name.