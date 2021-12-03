Man jailed for 11 years for Edinburgh child trafficking rape
- Published
A London roofer who raped a young girl who was trafficked for abuse in Edinburgh has been jailed for 11 years.
Gary Thomson, 52, was the tenant at the flat in Edinburgh's Blackfriars Street where the child was taken to be abused by men in return for money.
On two occasions Thomson molested the girl and once also raped her at the flat. He also raped and abused an eight-year-old boy in the city.
Thomson admitted three charges of assault and rape between 2010 and 2018.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lady Carmichael told him: "Your abuse has had lasting and devastating consequences for the two children involved."
The court heard the girl told police and social work staff she was taken to a flat where she was sexually abused for money. The man who took her there was later jailed for 12 years.
'Their little secret'
She said on two occasions she recalled Thomson being at the property. The first time he rubbed her leg and asked her age and whether she wanted biscuits.
On the second occasion she was put in a bedroom where another man abused her.
Advocate depute John Keenan said after the first abuser left, Thomson went into the bedroom and raped her.
Mr Keenan said Thomson went on to molest a boy who was subjected to abuse from when he was eight years old.
The court heard Thomson told the boy it was "their little secret and he wasn't to tell anyone", but his mother later found out.
Defence counsel Mark Stewart said: "It is of little comfort to those he has affected but it is something he is deeply ashamed of. He has accepted the gravity of his offending behaviour."
Thomson was placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.