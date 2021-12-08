Seven drivers caught filming crash scene on A92 in Fife
- Published
Seven motorists have been caught using their mobile phones to film a crash scene on the A92 in Fife
One driver who had "no hands on the wheel" was fined £200 and handed six penalty points, said Police Scotland.
The crash, involving a Honda Civic, Ford Focus and a Volvo lorry, happened near Cowdenbeath at about 07:10 on Wednesday morning.
A 68-year-old woman driving the Honda and her male passenger, aged 61, were taken to hospital after the collision.
Police Scotland's road policing unit said the behaviour of the drivers who filmed the aftermath was "simply unacceptable".
In a post on Twitter, they said that one motorist had already been fined and they would be tracing the six others who used their phones.
They wrote: "Fife road police attended this RTC today. Disappointingly seven drivers went past filming with phones.
"One had no hands on the wheel! He was given six points and £200 fine.
"Six other drivers can expect letters and knock on their door as we have their details."
Police Scotland said the Honda driver and her passenger were both in a stable condition at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
The 46-year-old lorry driver and the 36-year-old driver of the Ford Focus were uninjured.
Sgt Michelle Burns said: "Our inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash.
"The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us."