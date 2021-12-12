Driver, 70, dies after crash with lorry in Livingston
- Published
A 70-year-old driver has died in hospital after a crash with a lorry in Livingston, West Lothian.
The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal infirmary, but police have confirmed he died on Friday.
It happened at about 12.30pm on Tuesday on the A71 Bankton Road, between the Lizzie Brice and Newpark roundabouts.
The car passenger, a 68-year-old woman was also taken to hospital and released following treatment. The male driver of the lorry was not injured.
Sgt Peter Houston, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time."