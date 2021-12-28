Man critically ill after head-on crash in Borders
A man is critically ill after two cars were involved in a head-on crash in the Scottish Borders.
The accident involving a southbound red Seat Ibiza and a northbound black Seat Ibiza, happened at about 21:10 on Monday on the A7, near Galashiels.
The 20-year-old driver of the red Ibiza was critically injured but the driver of the other vehicle did not require hospital treatment.
The road was closed for several hours after the accident.
Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick said: "Inquiries carried out so far have established that another black car, make currently unknown, was in front of the red Seat prior to the collision and I would ask the driver of that vehicle to contact us as they may have information which could assist our inquiries.
"I would appeal to anyone who was on the A7 around the time of the incident to contact us with any information or dash cam footage as it could prove vital in our investigation."