Teenager charged with Boxing Day murders in Livingston

Published
Image source, Police Scotland
Image caption,
The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell were discovered on 26 December

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly couple in West Lothian on Boxing Day.

The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered in a house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, at about 23:40 on Sunday.

Tobyn Salvatore made no plea when he appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday accused of murder.

The teenager was remanded in custody.

