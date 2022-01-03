Woman dies and another injured after M8 crash near Livingston
- Published
A woman has died following a crash on the M8 in West Lothian just days before Christmas.
The 20-year-old was driving a white Vauxhall Adam when it came off the carriageway between junctions two and three, near Livingston, on 23 December at about 20:50.
The incident happened about 300 metres (984ft) from Union Canal bridge.
The woman was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died the next day.
Another woman, 21, was in the front passenger seat and was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
The motorway was closed eastbound for seven hours to allow investigations to take place.
Police have asked for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to get in touch, particularly motorists with dash cam footage.
Sgt Iain McIntyre said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
He asked anyone with information to contact the police.