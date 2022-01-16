River pollution in Musselburgh investigated by Sepa
- Published
Work to clean up a pollution incident in the River Esk at Musselburgh is under way.
On Friday a countryside ranger spotted an unusual residue that appeared to be discharging into the river.
Specialist officers from Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) identified the likely source of the discharge on Saturday.
This was a manhole filled with an as yet unknown material leading to a watercourse.
Absorbent pillows were put in place by East Lothian Council in order to protect the river.
Council officers have been back out on Sunday morning in support of SEPA & response to the River Esk pollution incident. Read the latest update: https://t.co/K2T2npBoAO pic.twitter.com/B80hXyY1GP— East Lothian Council - latest info, news & events (@ELCouncil) January 16, 2022
The pollution discharge also gives off a smell which could linger for days, residents have been warned.
Sepa and East Lothian Council are arranging for a contractor to remove the pollution material while its joint investigation into the cause continues.