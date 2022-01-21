Hundreds miss breast cancer screening after NHS Lothian error
- Published
Hundreds of women in NHS Lothian may have missed breast cancer screening because of an administrative error.
The health board said 369 women considered to have a higher risk of developing the disease may not have received appointments at the right time.
They are normally invited for screening at 12, 18 or 24-month intervals.
NHS Lothian has apologised and is now arranging new appointments.
The Times reported that staff sending out appointment letters noticed that some women had waited too long before being called for their next mammogram.
They included women with mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes which significantly increase the risk of developing the disease. Some of the women would have been regarded as "very high risk".
Katie Dee, deputy director of public health at NHS Lothian, said: "Following an extensive review of participant records within our Increased Risk Breast Screening Programme, it was identified that a number of women may not have been invited for screening as regularly as they should.
"We are writing to the women who are affected to offer our sincere apologies, provide more information and to invite them for a new screening appointment.
"This incident is being investigated thoroughly and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure it does not happen again."
The health board has set up a dedicated helpline to provide women with more information on 0800 085 8531.
It is understood that 242 of the women are still living in the NHS Lothian area while 127 have left the area.
The problem does not affect the National Breast Screening programme under which women aged 50-70 are routinely invited for mammograms every three years.