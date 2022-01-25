Life sentence for predator who 'terrorised' women
- Published
A man who subjected four women to a 12-year campaign of physical and sexual abuse has been given a life sentence.
Police said Brian McLintock "terrorised" his victims in Edinburgh between 2006 and 2018.
A jury convicted McLintock of 14 charges for offences including rape, sexual assault and physical assault.
Lord Sandison imposed an order for lifelong restriction on the predator after a three-week trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The jury heard that McLintock, 31, repeatedly raped one woman on various occasions between January 2014 and June 2018.
He also repeatedly assaulted the woman by punching and kicking her on the head, pulling her hair and burning her with straighteners.
McLintock then pushed her to the ground and stamped on her head.
'I rarely smile'
The woman told jurors that she lost teeth during the incident.
She said: "I rarely smile. It knocked my confidence. I don't smile in front of people."
McLintock, of Edinburgh, spent most of the trial disturbing proceedings by shouting at lawyers who were acting in the case.
He sacked his solicitor and had to instruct a new legal representative.
McLintock denied any wrongdoing and claimed his victims were telling lies against him.
But after the jury returned its verdict the judge told him he would only be released from custody when the parole board no longer considered him a risk to public safety.
'Serious risk'
Passing sentence, Lord Sandison said McLintock would have to serve at least six years before he would be eligible for parole.
He added: "It is clear that if at liberty you would pose a serious risk to the physical and psychological well being to members of the public."
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
The court previously heard that McLintock targeted his first victim in the Magdalene area of Edinburgh.
He repeatedly assaulted her by spitting on her, pulling her by the hair and punching her on the body.
One of the attacks left her severely injured and in another incident, he cut her clothing off her body with a knife.
McLintock also sexually assaulted the woman.
'Trash'
In July 2018, McLintock abducted one women and held her at an address in Edinburgh.
During this incident he assaulted the woman, seized her by the throat and choked her.
And on Christmas Day 2018, another woman ended up hospital after sustaining a concussion in another attack.
He seized her by the throat, choked her and repeatedly struck her on the head and body.
McLintock breached bail by contacting this woman via social media in October 2019 and also went to her home.
In her closing speech to jurors, prosecutor Dorothy Bain QC told the jury McLintock had acted as if his victims were "trash".
Ms Bain said: "Victims of physical and sexual abuse who have had the strength to come forward and describe what has happened to them deserve to be listened to."
'Held accountable'
Defence advocate Andrew Crosbie told Lord Sandison that his client suffered trauma in his own life and had suffered from mental health issues.
Police Scotland later praised the women who came forward to testify.
Det Insp Adam Brown said: "McLintock terrorised a number of women over a 12 year period without any apparent remorse.
"It is as a result of their courage in coming forward that he has been held accountable for his actions.
"The sentence and OLR should serve as an indication to perpetrators that abusive behaviour will not be tolerated."