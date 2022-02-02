Edinburgh hospital staff win fight against 'unsafe' parking plan
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
- Published
Hospital chiefs have made a U-turn on a staff car parking scheme at two Edinburgh hospitals after it was branded "unsafe".
Workers at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Royal Hospital for Children will now be allowed to park at the Little France site without a permit.
Just 1,800 of 8,000 staff have permits - the rest were told to use an isolated park-and-ride two miles away.
Now staff without a permit will be allowed to park on site after 11:30.
A free shuttle service to the Sheriffhall park-and-ride, which previously stopped at 20:15, will now run until 21:15 each day.
NHS Lothian said it was "listening to concerns about night time safety".
Staff had raised safety concerns over the new parking rules after they came into effect on 17 January.