Connect music festival to be relaunched in Edinburgh
- Published
The organisers of the T in the Park and TRNSMT festivals have announced their newest event will be held in Edinburgh.
The Connect Music Festival will take place at the Royal Highland Centre near Edinburgh Airport from 26 to 28 August.
Promoters DF Concerts said the line-up for the weekend-long event will be announced on Wednesday.
There have been two Connect festivals before, in 2007 and 2008, both at Inveraray Castle in Argyll.
Announcing the festival's revival, Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts and Events, said that "during initial planning discussions around the relaunch of Connect, we realised that we had to make some changes and to remaster the original festival proposition for today's audiences".
He added: "One of the biggest considerations we had was around public transport and ensuring the event was accessible to festival goers from across the country.
"The Royal Highland Centre provides a purpose-built event site that is readily accessible by public transport for each of the three days.
"This not only makes it easy for festivalgoers to attend but hugely supports our ambition to deliver a more sustainable festival now and into the future."
Previous acts to have performed at the Connect festival include Franz Ferdinand, LCD Soundsystem, and Primal Scream.
DF Concerts said the relaunch would not be a "traditional camping event" but there would be some glamping sites.