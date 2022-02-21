BBC News

Pensioner dies after road crash in West Lothian

Published

A 78-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

The incident happened about 09:40 on Harthill Road in the small West Lothian town of Blackridge.

The crash involved the man's red Vauxhall Combo, a parked blue Mazda 3 and a white Citroen Berlingo.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Citroen was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police Scotland has urged anyone who saw the incident to get in touch with the force.

