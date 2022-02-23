BBC News

Line-up revealed for Connect music festival

Mogwai are part of a strong contingent of Scottish acts appearing at the festival

Mogwai, Massive Attack and The Chemical Brothers are among the bands confirmed to play at the Connect Music Festival on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The festival will take place at the Royal Highland Centre near Edinburgh Airport from 26 to 28 August.

The line-up for the weekend-long event also includes The National, John Hopkins, Bonobo and The Twilight Sad.

There have been two Connect festivals before, in 2007 and 2008, both at Inveraray Castle in Argyll.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of organiser DF Concerts and Events, said: "For some time now we have been working tirelessly and carefully to curate a captivating line-up for the first edition of our new iteration of Connect.

"While Connect is a brand new festival proposition, it will still retain many qualities from - and the ethos of - its namesake from 2007 and 2008."

Among the other bands playing are Black Coffee, Idlewild, Swim School and Black Country, New Road.

The Chemical Brothers will be among the big acts appearing

