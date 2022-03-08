Police investigate unexplained death at Dunfermline flat
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man found at a flat in Fife.
Emergency services were called to Beath View in Dunfermline at 13:20 on Monday following a report of concern for a person.
A 53-year-old man was found dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
