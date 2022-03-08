Man jailed following attacks on two babies in Fife
- Published
A man with "ongoing anger management issues" who attacked two babies in Fife has been jailed for five years and 10 months.
Christopher Kirk, 31, formerly of Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting a baby boy between 2014 and 2015 and a girl between March 2018 and January 2019.
The boy was uninjured but the girl suffered fractures, including two in her skull.
Lord Richardson said the babies were "completely defenceless."
The judge told Kirk at the High Court in Edinburgh: "At the time when you assaulted each of these children they were less than a year old."
He said there could be no doubt that the injuries to the baby girl were incredibly grave and as a result her life was in danger.
'Violently shaking'
The judge acknowledged that Kirk was a first offender who was in employment and had his own mental health difficulties.
He said a background report on him indicated he had shown remorse and his guilty plea had spared doctors and others from having to give evidence.
But he told Kirk: "Given the very serious nature of the assaults you have carried out I have reached the view there is no proper alternative to a lengthy period of imprisonment."
Kirk admitted assaulting the boy between August 2014 and August the following year by causing him to bounce up and down violently on a sofa and by seizing the baby from a woman and violently shaking the child.
Kirk also admitted assaulting the baby girl between March 2018 and January 2019 by seizing her and squeezing her body, violently shaking her and inflicting injury to her head and body to her severe injury and to the danger of her life.
'A sore one'
Kirk further pleaded guilty to attempting to prevent the baby girl from obtaining medical assistance after she sustained the head injury.
Advocate depute Derick Nelson said one witness had described the former night porter as having "ongoing anger management issues".
The court heard that Kirk contacted the mother of the girl he was looking after to tell her her daughter had an injury that looked like "a sore one".
He claimed that he put the baby down for a nap, but later noticed a swelling to her head. The mother contacted NHS24 and was advised to take the child to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Defence counsel Michael Anderson said Kirk claimed he had changed since the offences were committed and had matured.