Man dies after being hit by car on A1 near Dunbar
A man has died after being hit by a car on the A1 dual carriageway near Dunbar in East Lothian.
The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a black Ford Fiesta at about 01:00.
Police said the driver of the car, who contacted police, was not injured.
The road was closed for about five hours. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.
