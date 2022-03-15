Former Raith Rovers player who died after being hit by car named
- Published
A former Raith Rovers and Berwick Rangers player who died after being hit by a car has been named.
Paul Hampshire, 40, died at the scene on the A1 near Dunbar in East Lothian at about 01:00 on Sunday.
Police said the incident involved a black Ford Fiesta. The driver was not injured.
Mr Hampshire's family said he was "loved by all who knew him". His former clubs described him as a "great person to be around" and a fantastic player.
He was "a beloved husband, dad, son, brother and uncle" who lost his life in a "tragic accident", his family said.
"Paul was a devoted family man who was a larger than life character, an absolute legend and was loved by all who knew him."
A gifted footballer
Mr Hampshire started his career with Raith Rovers in 1999.
He made more than 50 appearances in four seasons before joining Berwick Rangers in 2003.
In 2005, he joined East Fife and played at Bayview for two seasons before joining Dunbar United, as well as playing in Cornwall for Newquay AFC.
Raith Rovers said Mr Hampshire was "blessed with a wonderful left foot", while Berwick Rangers described him as "a fantastic, technically gifted footballer - the sort fans would pay their admission money alone to watch - and was a great asset to the club in his two seasons".
The club added: "He was also a top professional and a great person to be around, and all at the club would like to send our condolences to Paul's family at this sad time."
Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing, and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to contact officers.