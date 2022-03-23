Bricks and bottles thrown at firefighters tackling Fauldhouse blaze
- Published
Bricks and bottles were thrown at firefighters tackling a woodland fire in West Lothian.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the crew were forced to withdraw after they were targeted by the group of youths in Fauldhouse on Monday.
They were only able to return to extinguish the blaze once Police Scotland officers arrived at the scene.
SFRS group commander Steven Michie said the youths' behaviour was "completely unacceptable".
He said frontline crews who work to protect people should never be obstructed from carrying out their duties.
And he vowed to work with police identify those responsible.
"I would like to stress that this behaviour - by a very small minority of individuals - is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Mr Michie said.
"Wherever possible we will identify those responsible and pass that information to our police partners. This can have serious consequences for those involved. It can even affect future employment prospects due to having a criminal record.
"Fortunately, there were no injuries to firefighters or damage to the fire engine in attendance at this incident. But this type of behaviour cannot be condoned, and we would urge the majority of law-abiding residents to alert the police to any such reckless activity.
"Young people can also provide information anonymously via the Fearless Crimestoppers website."