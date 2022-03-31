Truck driver aged 80 who killed cyclist in Fife crash is jailed
An 80-year-old driver who knocked a cyclist off his bike on a rural Fife road and killed him has been jailed for two years and eight months.
Adam Fernie failed to see Iain Anderson, 66, cycling on the B937 near Ladybank and hit him with his truck.
The collision smashed the windscreen of Fernie's Nissan Cabstar and Mr Anderson was pushed 30m along the road.
Passers-by went to Mr Anderson's aid but he died at the scene on 25 August 2019.
Fernie, from Cardenden, was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier this month of causing death by dangerous driving.
His defence counsel and a report from a social worker suggested he could be given a community payback order rather than being jailed.
However, judge Lord Weir said he did not consider that the public interest would be properly served by taking such an "exceptional course".
The judge said that in determining the seriousness of the offence, he took account of the fact that the collision happened on a straight stretch of road, in light traffic and in fine weather.
'Great harm'
The judge said that a vulnerable road user like Mr Anderson should have been "readily visible" to following vehicles.
He said that victim impact statements prepared by Mr Anderson's family were eloquent of the pain and loss they have suffered in the wake of the death.
Lord Weir said he had given "anxious consideration" to the personal circumstances of Fernie, including his age and that his wife did not keep good health.
Fernie was also banned from driving for 76 months and ordered to resit a driving test before driving again.
Following sentencing, David Green, procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime, said Fernie's dangerous driving had terrible consequences and left Mr Anderson's family without a husband, father and grandfather.
Mr Green said: "This case highlights the potential repercussions of dangerous driving and the great harm it can cause."