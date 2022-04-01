Edinburgh councillors vote to ban lap dancing clubs
Edinburgh's councillors have voted to ban lap dancing clubs in the Scottish capital.
The city's regulatory committee voted to ban sexual entertainment clubs in the city from April next year by a majority of five to four.
Two proposals were put forward - limiting the number of clubs to four, the current number in Edinburgh, or zero, an effective ban.
A union representing lap dancers said it would take the council to court.
Committee convener, Catherine Fullerton, had backed putting the maximum at four, which is the number of sexual entertainment clubs operating within Edinburgh at the moment.
She told the City of Edinburgh Council committee that regulation would ensure safety and added: "The consistent message from performers in this industry was closing the establishments would put them at risk."
'Commercial exploitation'
Councillor Cameron Rose said it was proportionate to set the limit at zero.
Mr Rose told the committee the Scottish government's policy of preventing violence against women and girls gave a national definition which included commercial sexual exploitation, defined as lap and pole-dancing as well as stripping.
"It's inconceivable to me to profess support for this policy and hold it compatible with having whatever number of sexual entertainment venues," he said.
"The clear balance comes down on the legitimate interest of women and society generally over the arguments that we have heard today from a group of women who will be economically affected in all sorts of ways, and I accept that, who are involved in what has been described as commercial exploitation."
Performers and managers from Edinburgh clubs gave evidence at the online meeting.
One, who gave her name as Alexis, told the committee: "Strip clubs are not just full of pervy old men trying to feel up young women. Many of our customers just want someone to talk to."
Alexis, who has worked as a dancer for 15 years, said she was proud of her job and did not want to find another job because being a performer did not fit into the committee's moral values.
"(We are) educated women making educated decisions about what's best for our lives," she said.
'Cruel to remove livelihoods'
United Voices of the World, a union representing exotic performers, said it would go to court in a bid to overturn the decision, and said it would request a judicial review.
Danielle Worden, legal case worker for the union, said: "The union is extremely disappointed that the council has chosen to disregard its legal obligations and the relevant evidence by adopting a policy that discriminates against women.
"Not only does this violate the Equality Act 2010, it is an act of cruelty to remove the livelihoods of hundreds of workers as we enter the worst economic crisis since the 1970s."
A City of Edinburgh Council spokesman said the ban would come into force on 1 April next year.
"It's important to note that SEVs (sexual entertainment venues) can still apply for a licence and committee would consider them against the policy agreed today," the spokesman said.
The Scottish government brought in laws which allow councils to limit the number of lap dancing venues in 2019.