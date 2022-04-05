Jim Leishman: Former football manager joins Ukraine aid convoy
- Published
Former football manager Jim Leishman is helping to deliver humanitarian aid to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Mr Leishman, who had two spells at Dunfermline Athletic, is part of a group from the Lochgelly area who are driving to Poland with vital supplies.
He said local volunteers had been "working for ages to put this humanitarian aid together".
Mr Leishman, who is the lord provost of Fife, joined the trip after asking a council colleague if he could help.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme organisers have collected "medical supplies, nappies, bandages, shoes for the kids and adults, everything you can imagine".
It is now being taken to Poland in two minibuses and two vans.
Mr Leishman said he was horrified by recent reports of civilians being shot dead.
He added: "That is why the local community has responded to this.
"I would hate that one day my family had to pack a bag and flee from my village and I am left with my son to stand and fight the enemy.
"I would hate to be in that position."
