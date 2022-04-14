Man admits murdering his stepfather in Bathgate
- Published
A man has admitted murdering his stepfather by attacking him with a hammer in West Lothian.
Dean Martin said he killed Keith Allan because he blamed the 42-year-old for his mother's suicide.
The 33-year-old attacked him on 5 July at the house they shared in Bathgate while two children were upstairs. The attack spilled outside as Allan called for neighbours to help him.
Martin was remanded in custody and sentence was deferred.
At the High Court in Glasgow Lord Matthews heard how a woman captured part of the incident on her mobile phone as Martin continued the assault on the doorstep.
Mr Allan had been married to Martin's mother Christina Allan for 16 years.
She took her own life on 9 June 2021 - just weeks before the killing.
Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said Martin had "formed the belief" that Mr Allan was responsible for what happened.
Despite that, on 1 July, Martin moved in with his stepfather, having split from his partner.
But, the hearing was told they went on to "argue frequently".
On the afternoon of the murder, Mr Allan told a woman he was "struggling" with Martin living at the house.
However, he decided to give his stepson "one more night".
Hours later, Martin went on to kill Mr Allan by striking him at least 15 times with a hammer.
Mr Allan did not survive the attack having suffered "extensive head injuries".
The court was told Martin claimed his mother had been given drugs by Mr Allan.
However, it was stated there was "no evidence" drug use was linked to her death.