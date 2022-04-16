Man dies after car crashes on country road outside Edinburgh
A man has died after his car crashed on a country road just outside of Edinburgh.
The collision, involving a black VW Passat, happened on the A70 near the village of Balerno at about 07:00.
Emergency services attended, however, the 58-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage.
Sgt Nicola Young added: "Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.
