Police say buzzard shot in Fife suffered agonising death
- Published
Police are investigating after a protected bird of prey was found shot dead in Fife.
The buzzard was discovered by a member of the public in woodland at Mominail, near Ladybank, on the morning of Sunday 9 April.
Wildlife crime officers said the bird would have suffered "a lingering and agonising death" after being shot deliberately.
Det Con Ben Pacholek called the find "sad and disappointing".
He said: "Buzzards are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the wooded area to get in touch.
"We rely on the public to help us tackle wildlife crime and I urge anyone in the local and wider community to come forward if they have any information about who may have been responsible."
Police Scotland also encouraged anyone with information about wildlife crime to report it and said that details of what constitutes a wildlife crime could be found on their website.