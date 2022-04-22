Murder accused told ex he was taking their son with him
- Published
A man accused of murdering his two-year-old son told his ex-partner that his life was "ruined" and he was taking the boy "with me", a court has heard.
Lukasz Czapla is alleged to have shot Julius with a ball bearing gun, repeatedly stabbed him with a skewer and suffocated him with a pillow.
The attacks are said to have happened on 20 or 21 November 2020.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Czapla sent a message to Patrycja Szczesniak after they split up.
In the text, he said he would not leave Julius without a father.
Mr Czapla told Ms Szczesniak he would not be raising his son "from a distance and cry every single time we say goodbye".
He wrote: "Apart from that it seems you're raising him with another guy, soon enough I'll have to pay alimony.
"Now you see why I didn't want to have a kid with you. I knew I didn't wanna be with you and making a kid was asking for a tragedy," he said.
Mr Czapla added: "I don't have a way out of this situation any more I'm losing him every day the only person I really care about.
"So my life is already ruined and I won't get over my depression cause I get it every time he leaves."
'No memory'
The jury was also shown a video of two police officers interviewing Mr Czapla in which he said he had no memory of the boy's death.
The 70-minute recording was made hours after the boy was found dead at a property in the Muirhouse area of Edinburgh.
Det Sgt Christopher Edmund and Det Con Roderick Scott repeatedly question Mr Czapla. He can be mostly be seen shrugging, and saying "I don't know" through the video's poor audio.
Det Sgt Edmund told Mr Czapla that several witnesses saw him driving his car away from his house the morning his son was found dead.
He then asked the accused why he did this, before asking him again what he can remember from that time period.
Mr Czapla can be seen wiping his cheeks with his hands and saying: "I don't remember."
Mr Scott, who has now retired from the police service, was then heard asking: "Your son is dead, your only son Julius is dead. Do you remember seeing him dead?
"How did Julius, a two-year-old boy, die in your house, in your bed?"
Mr Czapla, sitting in a chair with his hands crossed on his lap, replied: "I don't know."
'Difficult to understand'
The officer went on to say: "As a father, I don't understand how you can sit there and say this 'I don't remember' story.
"If you can live with this for the rest of your life, then so be it. But I don't understand. You took something that night, you took too many pills?
"But none of that matters because your son is dead and you have to live with that now."
Mr Czapla had offered to plead guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide, but it was not accepted by the Crown.
Mr McSporran called for a special defence which states the accused was suffering from diminished responsibility at the time of his son's death.
He faces nine other charges against him, including drink-driving, drug possession, and having an air weapon.
The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.