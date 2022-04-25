Murder trial told man joked about killing son
A childhood friend of a man accused of murdering his toddler son told a jury how the man "joked" about killing the child.
Wojciech Marchlewski, 41, said Lukasz Czapla, also 41, laughed after making the remark about two-year-old Julius.
He told the High Court in Edinburgh that Mr Czapla said he "had plans" after separating from the boy's mother.
Mr Czapla denies murdering Julius at a house in the city's Muirhouse area in November 2020 and other charges.
Mr Marchlewski, a taxi driver, said he met up with Mr Czapla after his split from Patrycja Szczesniak.
The witness said Mr Czapla told him that Patrycja was not a "good mother" and that she had become involved with somebody else.
He said his friend was "stressed" during the chat at Mr Czapla's home in Edinburgh in November 2020.
Mr Marchlewski told prosecutor Alan Cameron that Mr Czapla made a joke during the conversation.
'Not funny'
He said: "He joked about killing Julius. He laughed at the end of it.
"I felt so awkward but at the same time it didn't surprise me because Lukasz used to joke like this."
"I said it's not funny, it's a bad joke. He acknowledged it saying, I know."
The court heard that Mr Marchlewski and Mr Czapla had been friends since childhood. They had both moved from Poland to live in Edinburgh in 2005.
The witness told the court how Mr Czapla revealed Patrycja had left him.
Mr Marchlewski said: "He said that she's got someone now and that she's taking Julius away.
"He said that he loves Julius so much and he had some plans."
Mr Marchlewski told jurors that he asked Mr Czapla what his plans were and that he replied that "kidnap doesn't make sense".
Special defence
He said Mr Czapla then made the joke about killing his son.
Mr Marchlewski added: "I tried to cheer him up. I tried to help him out. I said he could get help from somewhere."
Lukasz Czapla is accused of murdering Julius on 20 or 21 November 2020 by repeatedly striking him with a skewer, firing an air pistol and placing a pillow on his face asphyxiating him.
The former IT technician at Fife College in Dunfermline had offered to plead guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide, but this was not accepted by the Crown.
Mr Czapla's lawyer Iain McSporran QC called for a special defence which states the accused was suffering from diminished responsibility at the time of his son's death.
He faces nine other charges against him, including drink-driving, drug possession, and having an air weapon.
The trial before Lord Beckett continues.