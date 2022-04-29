Father tells jury how he killed his toddler son
A man who killed his son has told jurors how the toddler awoke distressed from a sleep after he shot him in the head.
Lukasz Czapla, 41, also recalled the moment he smothered two-year-old Julius with a pillow and stabbed him.
Mr Czapla said he assaulted the boy as he had decided to end his own life and did not want to leave him alone.
He denies murdering the toddler in his home in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, in November 2020.
Mr Czapla previously offered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide but it was rejected by the Crown.
His lawyers have lodged a special defence which states he should be acquitted of murder because he had diminished responsibility at the time of Julius' death.
Warning: This article contains upsetting content.
Mr Czapla told the High Court in Edinburgh that he had cut his own wrists and shot himself in the chest with a gas powered air pistol which he owned.
He also took all of the medication which doctors had given him for poor mental health and drank wine.
Mr Czapla said he did this because he "didn't want to live" following a text exchange with his former partner, Patrycja Szczesniak.
He told the court he decided suicide was the only option available to him.
At the time the accused was caring for his son, who had been playing with Lego in the hours before he died.
Under questioning by his lawyer Iain McSporran QC, Mr Czapla started crying as recalled: "I know it sounds not very logical but in a sense I completely gave up and I didn't see any point in living.
"I thought about him and I thought about me that I was dying and I wouldn't be there to support him.
"I always wanted to be here to provide for him and support him. I was scared. I didn't want to leave him alone."
The court heard that Mr Czapla also thought about the time he discovered his father's dead body when he was a young boy living in Poland.
Recalling the traumatic episode from his childhood, he added: "I thought that Julius would discover me like this and he would have nobody to support him and I thought I would have to take him with me."
"At that point in my judgement I did not want him alone in a terrible life. I shot him in the head."
Mr McSporran told the accused to take him a moment to compose himself as he wept.
Asked if he thought the shot would kill his sleeping son, Mr Czapla replied: "Yes."
Instead he told how the boy woke up in a state of distress.
Asked what he was trying to do, Mr Czapla answered: "Well, I thought he would leave this world instantly. He would stop living."
Childhood trauma
Mr Czapla denied he wanted the toddler to suffer and told the jury: "I had this stupid idea from the the TV that people just die instantly."
The court heard the accused then smothered Julius with a pillow and stabbed him with a skewer.
During his evidence, Mr Czapla told the court that he had experienced mental health difficulties throughout his life.
He emigrated from Poland and initially lived in Cheltenham before moving to Edinburgh.
Mr Czapla also told the court he worked as an IT technician and that he had experienced a "breakdown" in 2018 which he had sought help for.
The accused told the court he started a relationship with Julius' mother in 2012 and had "the best time of my life" when Julius was born.
But the couple split in June last year and she moved out after things between them became "a bit toxic".
The court heard that at 21:25 on 30 November, Patrycja sent him a text in which she told Mr Czapla that "the guy" she was seeing hadn't yet met Julius, and that she expected that they would meet at Christmas time.
Mr Czapla said he spent his time thinking about what she said and his thinking got into a "vicious circle" and he decided the only way to solve his issues was to kill himself.
'Everything was overwhelming me'
He added: "Everything was overwhelming me. I took all the medicine I had and I drunk wine because it said on the packet not to drink alcohol and I thought this was the way to kill myself."
Mr Czapla told Mr McSporran that close to the time he killed Julius, he sent a text message to Patrycja.
Part of the message read: "I won't be raising my son from a distance and cry every single time we say goodbye apart from that you're raising him with another guy.
"Soon enough I'll have to pay alimony, now you see why. I didn't want to have a kid with you and making a kid was asking for a tragedy and I don't have a way out of the situation any more.
"I'm losing him every day the only person I really care about."
Mr Czapla denied killing the boy to punish his wife or out of hatred or wickedness against his son.
He told the court: "I have nothing against Julius. He was the love of my life. I had nothing to punish him for."
Later, Mr Czapla admitted telling lies to psychiatrists who had been tasked with speaking to him about how he killed Julius.
He had told medics he could not remember how Julius had lost his life.
He said: "Yes, you could say I was lying when I said I couldn't remember. It was soul destroying."
The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.