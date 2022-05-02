Robert Blomfield photo exhibition shows Edinburgh life in 1950s
Unseen images of Edinburgh from the 1950s and 60s taken by a street photographer are to go on show for the first time.
Robert Blomfield, whose work was relatively unknown until his first show at the age of 80 in 2018, took the shots while studying medicine at the University of Edinburgh.
The new exhibition, the first to feature his colour photography, will go on display at the university.
Mr Blomfield died in December 2020.
He took a camera with him almost everywhere after arriving in the city for university in 1956 and mostly shot in black and white.
His pictures included shots of lectures and laboratories, and are described as unique in their access and composition.
Curator Daryl Green said: "These photographs reveal how he developed his eye and his skills in the darkroom and how he became a student of light."
Born in Leeds and raised in Sheffield, Blomfield's life-long love of photography began when he received his first camera on his 15th birthday.
His archive of original prints, film and colour slides from Scotland was deposited in the University of Edinburgh's centre for research collections in late 2021.
Mr Green added: "The fact that Robert's work remained relatively unknown for almost 60 years is astounding to me.
"As his vast archive slowly comes into light, it is clear that Robert was Edinburgh's quiet answer to Glasgow's Oscar Marzaroli, to Paris's Brassai."
The new show will focus on Blomfield's experience as a student.
It also showcases some of his camera equipment, including lenses, enlargers, filters and an astronomical telescope used to achieve far depths of field.