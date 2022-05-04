Man stabbed in car by two youths in Edinburgh
A man has been stabbed while sitting in a car in Edinburgh in what police described as a "targeted attack".
Police said the 25-year-old was in the front passenger seat of a blue Honda, along with two friends, in Balfour Place at about 23:00 on Tuesday.
Two youths who came from the direction of Pilrig Park, spoke to him, then stabbed him before running off.
The man was treated in hospital, where his condition was described as "stable".
The suspects are described as males, 14-18 years old, skinny build, one with ginger hair, wearing a blue hooded top and one with dark hair.
Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV, and have appealed for information about the incident.
Det Insp Kevin Tait said: "A young man has been stabbed in what we believe to be a targeted attack. I am appealing to anyone who was in the Pilrig Park and Balfour Place area around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.
"Did you notice the two men in the street, did you see the car, any small piece of information could prove relevant to our enquiries.
"I would also ask motorists who were driving in the area around that time to check their footage as it could have captured images which could help us in locating the two men responsible for this attack."