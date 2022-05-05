Protesters block Edinburgh immigration detentions
More than 100 campaigners have gathered in Edinburgh to block what they said was an "immigration raid".
The large crowd assembled amid reports that two immigration vans had arrived at Nicolson Square at about 19:00 on Wednesday.
Posts on social media said officers were attempting to detain people from a nearby restaurant.
The protesters later dispersed, saying Home Office staff had agreed to leave without the people they had detained.
A BBC reporter at the scene said the crowd was loud but mostly good-natured with a bagpiper playing.
At one point, a line of police officers formed to allow Home Office enforcement staff to leave the restaurant.
The protesters booed and jeered at them with chants of "shame on you".
Once the immigrations officers left, the crowd began to disperse.
The incident was reminiscent of a protest in Glasgow last year when hundreds of people thwarted an attempt to remove two men suspected of immigration offences.
After a six-hour stand-off in Kenmure Street, the men were released.