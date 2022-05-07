Woman dies in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh
- Published
A woman has died in Edinburgh after being hit by a car.
The 62-year-old pedestrian was struck by a silver Vauxhall Zafira in Marionville Road, in the Meadowbank area of the city.
The incident happened at about 10:50 on Friday. Emergency services attended the scene.
The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but medical staff were unable to save her. She died on Saturday morning.
The 33-year-old driver of the car was arrested in connection with the incident and then released pending further inquiries.
Police have appealed for information.
Sgt Ross Drummond, from the Edinburgh road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch."