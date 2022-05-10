Woman killed by car in Edinburgh was 'sweetest' mother
- Published
The daughter of a woman who died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh said she was the "sweetest, kindest, most loving, caring, gentle and beautiful soul" who enjoyed life.
Suzanne Farrell, 62, was struck by a silver Vauxhall Zafira in Marionville Road at about 10:50 on Friday.
She was taken to hospital where she died on Saturday.
The 33-year-old driver was arrested in connection with the incident and then released pending further inquiries.
Her daughter, Kerryann Hutchison, said: "My mum was honestly the sweetest, kindest, most loving, caring, gentle and beautiful soul, and enjoying life.
"She is sorely missed by everyone who knew her. I am broken by what has happened, as are the rest of the family and all friends who knew her.
"I would like to say thank you to the staff and customers of The Hoppy Bar, where she had been that night, for their help and support. I could not have coped without them. And a thank you to the emergency services."
Police Scotland said anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has dashcam footage that could help with their investigation is to to get in touch."