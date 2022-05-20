Dunfermline to become Scotland's eighth city
- Published
Dunfermline has been awarded city status to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The former town in Fife was chosen along with seven other places following a competition held once every 10 years.
The Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition required applicants to demonstrate their unique communities and distinct local identity.
They were also asked to highlight their royal associations and cultural heritage.
The other locations granted city status were Bangor in Northern Ireland, Colchester, Doncaster and Milton Keynes in England, Douglas in the Isle of Man, Stanley in the Falkland Islands and Wrexham in Wales.
The Scottish bids that missed out were Dumfries, Elgin, Greenock, Livingston, Oban, St Andrews and South Ayrshire.
The competition for city status has taken place in each of the last three jubilee years but this year a record number of awards were given out.
This was also the first time the competition was open to applications from the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.
Perth was one of the previous competition winners, becoming a city as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012. Stirling was a winner in 2002.
Winning city status can provide a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities for people who live there.
Residents in Perth have said their success contributed to increased national and global standing, putting them on the international map as a place to do business.
Research also shows that Perth has reaped the full benefits, with the local economy expanding by 12% in the decade it was granted city status.
'Recognition it deserves'
Provost of Fife Jim Leishman said: "The official title of city will give Dunfermline the wider recognition that it deserves as one of the fastest-growing, urban areas in Scotland, offering all the amenities that any modern city could hope for.
"City status will help us grow economically and as a tourist destination and will have a positive impact on Dunfermline and the surroundings.
"Of course, the people of Dunfermline have always known that Dunfermline is a city, that's why we have the City Car Park, the City Hotel and City Cabs but it's great to finally get official recognition of this."
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: "Warmest congratulations to Dunfermline on gaining city status. Businesses and communities alike will enjoy the benefits of this prestigious new title.
"Being awarded city status can give places a real boost, from helping grow the local economy, to raising its profile, to instilling civic pride.
"For a place with such rich royal history, it is fitting that Dunfermline is becoming a city as we celebrate our longest-serving monarch's Platinum Jubilee. Its lovely green spaces and fantastic cultural attractions will ensure that this new city thrives well into the future."
'Pride for communities'
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said: "What was clear to me during the process of assessing each application was the pride that people felt for their communities, local cultural heritage and the Royal Family."
About 40 locations applied for city status and were evaluated by a panel of experts and Cabinet Office ministers, before a recommendation was put to the Queen.
Perth and Inverness also submitted entries to secure Lord Provost or Lord Mayor status but that title was granted to Southampton.
"Letters Patent" will now be prepared and will be presented to winners later in the year.
Scotland now has eight cities - Aberdeen, Dundee, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Perth and Stirling.
The ancient capital of Scotland
Dunfermline is known as the "ancient capital of Scotland" and is probably most famous as the burial place of Robert the Bruce.
With an estimated population of 58,508, it has, up to now, also been known as "one of the fastest growing towns in Europe".
The earliest known settlements in the area around Dunfermline probably date as far back as the Neolithic period and it has numerous royal links.
Royal connections
The new city was first recorded in the 11th Century, with the marriage of Malcolm III, King of Scots, and Saint Margaret at the church in Dunfermline, which evolved into the A-listed abbey.
Dunfermline Abbey was later established as a royal mausoleum for the Scottish Crown with a total of 18 royals, including seven kings buried there - from Queen Margaret in 1093 to Robert Stewart, Duke of Albany in 1420.
Robert The Bruce, otherwise known as Robert I, became the last of the seven Scottish kings to be buried there in 1329 - although his heart was taken to Melrose - and his name is carved into the top of Dunfermline Abbey.
A number of British monarchs were born in Dunfermline Palace. These include David II of Scotland, who was the son of Robert The Bruce, James I of Scotland and Charles I, King of Scotland,
Charles 1 was born in 1600 but the Union of the Crowns ended the town's royal connections when James VI relocated the Scottish Court to London in 1603.
Famous sons
Philanthropist Andrew Carnegie was born in Dunfermline in 1835 and went on to lead the expansion of the American steel industry, becoming one of the richest Americans in history.
During the last 18 years of his life, he gave away about $350m (£280m) - roughly worth $5.5bn (£4.4bn) in 2021 - to charities, foundations and universities. This was almost 90% of his fortune.
He donated the Pittencrieff Estate to the town, later to be converted into Pittencrieff Park, as well as a free library and public swimming baths.
Notable people from popular culture who were born or grew up in Dunfermline include, the new Dr Who, Ncuti Gatwa, who attended Dunfermline High School after moving from Rwanda as a refugee.
Singer Barbara Dickson, Jethro Tull's frontman Ian Anderson, and Nazareth's Pete Agnew were all born in Dunfermline.
Big Country singer Stuart Adamson moved there from nearby Crossgates as a teenager, while film director and former Skids frontman Richard Jobson also attended Dunfermline High School.
Critically acclaimed author Iain Banks, and poet and novelist John Burnside are also from Dunfermline.