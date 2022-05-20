Sheku Bayoh: Officer broke rib in resuscitation bid
- Published
A police officer has told an inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh that he accidentally broke Mr Bayoh's rib while performing CPR on him in a Fife street.
Mr Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy in May 2015 after they received reports of a man armed with a knife.
PC Craig Walker was continuing evidence he started giving on Thursday.
He said that when he was being trained he was told a rib could break while CPR was being carried out.
He also confirmed that CS spray was used while Mr Bayoh was being restrained.
PC Walker has been describing how he and colleagues confronted and restrained Mr Bayoh.
He said he saw Mr Bayoh chasing his colleague, PC Nicola Short who fell to the ground. He said he then saw Mr Bayoh stamping on her back.
Shoulder charge
The officer told the inquiry he attempted to restrain Mr Bayoh by shoulder charging him to the ground.
He added that there was an exchange of punches.
PC Walker said this was a reasonable use of force, designed to make Mr Bayoh put his hands to his face which would allow him to be handcuffed.
He said he did eventually succeed in getting handcuffs on Mr Bayoh's wrists but he denied lying on top of him.
Four other officers arrived to assist with the restraint of Mr Bayoh.
The inquiry continues.