Edinburgh's historic Caledonian Brewery to close after 153 years
The historic Caledonian Brewery in Edinburgh is to close after 153 years, with the loss of 30 jobs.
Its owners Heineken said the Victorian infrastructure at the plant meant it was no longer economically viable amid falling production in the last decade.
The Caledonian was set up in 1869 and is the last major brewery in the city.
Heineken has struck a deal to continue making the Caledonian's main brands - Deuchars, Coast to Coast and Maltsmiths - at the Belhaven brewery in Dunbar.
The global drinks giant took over the operation of the Caledonian in 2008 after acquiring Scottish & Newcastle.
'Significant inefficiencies'
Matt Callan, Heineken's UK supply chain director, said the decision had not been taken lightly and the company was "acutely aware of what the brewery represents in Edinburgh and its role and heritage in the history of Scottish brewing".
"This is something we're incredibly proud of," he added. "Our primary focus is the 30 colleagues based there and we'll now enter into a period of consultation."
Mr Callan said modernising the site in Slateford to become sustainable was not seen as financially viable.
"The sad fact is, its Victorian infrastructure means significant inefficiencies and costs, particularly as it is operating below capacity," he added.
"To modernise the brewery, and to meet our own sustainability commitments, would require considerable ongoing investment, which would make operating the brewery economically unviable."
Heineken has an agreement in principle to licence the Deuchars, Coast to Coast and Maltsmiths brands to Greene King, who will brew them in Dunbar, in East Lothian.