Cyclist seriously injured in van hit-and-run in Edinburgh
- Published
A cyclist suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a van in a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.
The incident took place on Old Dalkeith Road, at its junction with Walter Scott Road, at about 11:35 on Saturday. The driver of the small white van did not stop at the scene.
The cyclist, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.