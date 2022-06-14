Sheku Bayoh PC was in discomfort, inquiry told
A police officer who is said to have been stamped on by Sheku Bayoh appeared to be suffering from "discomfort", an inquiry has heard.
Scottish Police Federation official Amanda Givan was giving evidence to the inquiry which is investigating the death of Mr Bayoh.
The 31-year-old died after he was restrained by nine police officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on 3 May 2015.
PC Givan attended Kirkcaldy Police Station after the incident.
She told the inquiry the officers were sent there as Mr Bayoh had been taken to hospital.
PC Givan told inquiry counsel Angela Grahame QC that the officers were "all really anxious" when they were sitting in the canteen waiting for more information.
"They were worried," she said.
"Again, from my recollections, I don't think they had any update about what had happened or was ongoing, that they had been in the canteen with no feedback, no new information, so they were all a bit anxious."
Mr Bayoh's family have said they believe his race played a part in his treatment, but officers involved in his arrest in Kirkcaldy's Hayfield Road have denied this.
The inquiry had previously heard from PCs Ashley Tomlinson and Craig Walker that after Mr Bayoh punched their colleague PC Nicole Short, he then stamped on her.
'Discomfort in upper body'
But their account was disputed by a member of the public who watched the incident from his house and said the stamping did not happen.
PC Short was taken to hospital, but arrived back at the station later that morning, the inquiry heard.
PC Givan said: "When Nicole arrived back, my recollection is that if she was going to speak to someone she entirely moved her body from her waist.
"She didn't turn her head, she turned her entire body.
"She appeared to have discomfort in her upper body which is why she was moving the way I thought she was moving."
The witness added that PC Short appeared to be avoiding moving her neck.
The SPF official said when she arrived at the police station it appeared that no-one was in charge of the situation, and that people were coming in and out of the canteen where the officers were sitting, with no control in place.
The inquiry heard she had advised them not to speak about the case, but their formal warning did not take place until mid-morning.
PC Givan said she did not believe it had been given before she arrived.
By the end of the day, officers were seen by a doctor and their uniform was seized, the hearing was told.
The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, continues.