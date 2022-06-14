Man seriously injured in Kirkcaldy hit-and-run
A man is being treated for serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Fife.
The 53-year-old pedestrian was struck by a large black car in Salisbury Street, Kirkcaldy, at about 17:00 on Monday.
Police said he was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. The driver did not stop at the scene.
Officers are trying to trace the car and are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact them.
Sgt Lee Walkingshaw, of Fife road policing unit, said: "We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information on the vehicle involved, to please get in touch.
"I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to contact police.
