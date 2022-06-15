Five taken to hospital after Edinburgh tenement blaze
Five people have been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in Edinburgh.
Four properties in the four-storey tenement block on Leith Walk were affected by the blaze, which was reported at about 02:30.
Five people were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and a further three residents were checked by paramedics at the scene.
A dog was also rescued and given oxygen.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines and a high reach appliance attended.
A spokeswomen said the last crews left the scene just before 06:00.