Five taken to hospital after Edinburgh tenement blaze

Fire location
The fire broke out on Leith Walk, near the junction with Pilrig Street

Five people have been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in Edinburgh.

Four properties in the four-storey tenement block on Leith Walk were affected by the blaze, which was reported at about 02:30.

Five people were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and a further three residents were checked by paramedics at the scene.

A dog was also rescued and given oxygen.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines and a high reach appliance attended.

A spokeswomen said the last crews left the scene just before 06:00.

