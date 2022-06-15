Edinburgh doctor who raped student nurse is jailed
- Published
A doctor who raped a student nurse after contacting her through a dating app has been jailed for four years.
Manesh Gill, 39, lured the woman to a hotel room in Stirling in December 2018 and attacked her.
A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told Gill the woman described their encounter as "distressing and frightening".
The married father-of-three, who worked as a GP in Edinburgh, was convicted after a trial earlier this year.
At his sentencing, judge Lord Tyre told Gill: "You have no criminal record and you have clearly been a valued member of the medical profession."
But the judge said he was in "no doubt" that the gravity of the offence could only be marked by a custodial sentence.
He told Gill that he would be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Body 'shut down'
The court earlier heard that Gill and his victim met after connecting on dating app Tinder.
Gill called himself "Mike" and he "superliked" the young woman's profile, before they spent six weeks messaging each other on Snapchat.
When they met in a hotel, Gill got her to go to his room to use the toilet and poured a "really strong" pink gin and lemonade before she was attacked.
During evidence at Gill's earlier trial, the woman fought back tears as she described how her body "shut down" as she was sexually assaulted.
She told prosecutor Stephanie Ross: "He was on top of me. I was trying to push him off. I couldn't.
"I just felt like my whole body was stuck to the bed. He was having sex with me. I wanted to go home. I felt as if I couldn't move. I couldn't do anything," she said.
She said she told Gill "no" and "stop it" during the attack. She eventually managed to get up and went to the bathroom. She said: "I came out of the bathroom and said 'I know what you've been doing to me'." She left the hotel and contacted police.
'Respected and valued'
Gill, of Corstorphine, in Edinburgh, admitted that he brought a condom, Viagra and a bottle of the woman's favourite drink - pink gin - to the hotel.
But he denied raping the woman, claiming the sex was consensual.
Gill said: "I'm a married man with a professional job and I was meeting women on dates. I didn't want it connected with my job or my wife."
He was unanimously convicted of the sex crime committed when the victim was incapable of giving or withholding consent.
Defence solicitor advocate Iain McSporran said Gill maintained his denial of the offence. He said Gill was "greatly respected and valued" as a GP.