Bathgate man who murdered stepfather with claw hammer jailed for life
- Published
A man has been jailed for at least 17 years after battering his stepfather to death with a claw hammer.
Dean Martin, 33, hit 42-year-old Keith Allan at least 15 times with the weapon at a house in Bathgate in July last year.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that two children cowered upstairs while the attack took place.
Martin admitted murder, having blamed Mr Allan for his mother's death despite there being no evidence that was true.
Mr Allan had been married to Martin's mum Christina Allan for 16 years.
She took her own life last in June last year, several weeks before the killing.
Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said Martin "formed the belief" that Mr Allan was responsible for what happened.
'Argued frequently'
Despite that, on 1 July, Martin moved in with Mr Allan after splitting from his partner.
The court heard the pair "argued frequently" and on the afternoon of his murder, Mr Allan told a woman he was "struggling" with Martin living at the house.
He gave his stepson "one more night".
Hours later, Martin went on to kill Mr Allan, striking him multiple times.
During the court case, it was heard that the children heard Mr Allan shouting: "What are you doing to me?"
Martin screamed back: "You should not have done that to my mum."
One of the children was described as "hyperventilating" as he phoned for help.
Mr Allan managed to crawl to the front door to shout for help despite being under attack.
A neighbour tried to step in but was told by Martin: "It has nothing to do with you'."
A mobile phone clip of the violent attack was played at the hearing in April as Martin refused to look at the screen and sat with his head in his hands in the dock.
The court heard then how Martin called his ex-partner after the killing stating: "I've just done him. I'm really sorry.
"My mum told me to do it. He killed my mother."
Lord Matthews jailed Martin for life, cutting three years off his sentence for an early guilty plea.
He paid tribute to the two children who witnessed what happened.
'Heart-rending'
Lord Matthews told Martin: "They were in the house at the time of this merciless attack.
"I have read victim impact statements and they are heart-rending.
"The 13-year-old boy heard what was happening and felt guilty that he did not stop the attack.
"In truth, the only person guilty was you and, hopefully in time, the boy will be able to come to terms with that.
"As a matter of fact, he bravely did his best to make sure the little girl could not see or hear what was going on.
"He also had the presence of mind to call for help."
Following the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Bryan Burns from Police Scotland said: "This was a deliberate and particularly brutal attack.
"Our thoughts are very much with Keith Allan's family who at last have justice for what happened and I hope the sentence brings them some comfort."