Sheku Bayoh PC feared he was going to die, inquiry told
- Published
A retired police officer has told a public inquiry that he thought he was going to die during the attempt to arrest Sheku Bayoh.
Alan Paton considered terrorism as a possible factor after being called to reports of a man with a knife.
But he denied Mr Bayoh's race was a factor in the response to the incident in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
As the first officer on the scene Mr Paton said he was concerned Mr Bayoh could stab a member of the public.
He also told the inquiry confronting the 31-year-old was "100%" the right thing to do.
Mr Bayoh died after being restrained by officers in May 2015.
The inquiry, in Edinburgh, aims to explore the circumstances of Mr Bayoh's death, how police handled the aftermath and whether race was a factor.
Giving pre-recorded evidence the former police constable described retreating behind a police van when his CS spray blew back in his face.
And he said he was curled up waiting for something to come down on the back of his neck.
Mr Paton said he had "visions of Lee Rigby", the soldier who was the victim of a terrorist murder outside Woolwich barracks in south-east London in May 2013.
The witness added he genuinely thought he "was a goner."
The inquiry before Lord Bracadale continues.