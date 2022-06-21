Life sentence for rapist after another victim comes forward
A man jailed for attacking 11 children during a 21-year campaign of sex abuse has been given a life sentence after another victim came forward.
Michael Buchanan was given a nine-year prison sentence in January 2017 for rape and indecent practices.
However, after the 51-year-old was jailed another victim told officers Buchanan subjected him to a series of sexual assaults.
The victim said the three-year abuse started when he was four years old.
Buchanan admitted a series of lewd and libidinous practices between May 1990 and May 1993 at an earlier hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.
During that hearing prosecutor Adrian Stalker said Buchanan's victim had suffered life-long trauma.
Mr Stalker said: "The complainer has stated that the abuse has had a profound effect on his mental health. He has expressed anger at what has been done to him."
Sentencing Buchanan, Lord Beckett said a background report contained "concerning information" about his attitudes towards offending.
The judge further said he wanted to ensure that "the public is protected from serious harm from you on your release".
Buchanan was put on an order of lifelong restriction at his sentence with a punishment part of three-and-a-half years imprisonment.
In 2017 Buchanan was jailed for physically and sexually abusing children between 1982 and 2003.
He preyed on his mostly young victims at a number of addresses in Edinburgh - mainly in the Wester Hailes area.
Advocate depute Mr Stalker told Lord Beckett last year how the man came forward to the police following Buchanan's convictions.
He added: "The allegations came to light after the investigation into the accused's offending."
Niall McCluskey, defending, told Lord Beckett that his client accepted responsibility for his actions.
He added: "He adheres to his previously tendered plea. He accepts responsibility for his offences."