In pictures: Royal Highland Show marks 200th anniversary
- Published
Crowds are returning to the Royal Highland Show this year as the event celebrates its 200th anniversary.
The agricultural show gets under way on Thursday at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh.
It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and then took place behind closed doors last year, when the event was streamed online.
The four-day event will feature more than 2,000 livestock competitors and more than 6,500 animals.
Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend the show, which will also see more than 1,000 trade exhibitors.
The show runs until 26 June.